NCDC Situation Report: 2018/2019 Cerebro-spinal Meningitis Outbreak in Nigeria (Week 18)
HIGHLIGHTS
This is the 21 1st situation report for 2018/2019 season
The National Emergency Operations Centre for Cerebrospinal Meningitis is coordinating national response activities
States in the meningitis belt were formally placed on alert on the 8th of November 2018
As at epi week 18, 2019, 34 new suspected cases were reported: Cross River {17}, Sokoto {5},Jigawa {5},
Niger {4} Zamfara {2} and Kebbi {1}
Beginning from 1 st October, 2018 to 12th May, 2019, a total of 891 suspected cases have been reported from 15 states
One hundred and Nine (109) samples were positive for bacterial meningitis
Neisseria meningitides serogroup C (NmC) accounted for 32.1% (35) of the positive cases
So far, 65 deaths (CFR=7.3%) have been recorded among all suspected cases
In the last four weeks (Epi Wk15 to Epi Wk18,2019), one LGA {Shinkafi LGA} is in the alert threshold
Media messages have been developed and disseminated via conventional and social media
Monitoring of situation continues across the high risk states