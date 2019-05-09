NCDC Situation Report: 2018/2019 Cerebro-spinal Meningitis Outbreak in Nigeria (Week 16)

HIGHLIGHTS

This is the 18 th situation report for 2018/2019 season

The National Emergency Operations Centre for Cerebrospinal Meningitis is coordinating national response activities

States in the meningitis belt were formally placed on alert on the 8th of November 2018

As at epi week 15, 2019, 14 new suspected cases were reported.

Beginning from 1 st October, 2018 to 19 th April, 2019, a total of 760 suspected cases have been reported from 15 states

Ninety samples were positive for bacterial meningitis

Neisseria meningitides serogroup C (NmC) accounted for 28.9% (26) of the positive cases

So far, 58 deaths (CFR=7.6%) have been recorded among all suspected cases

In the last four weeks (Epi Wk12 to Epi Wk15,2019), two LGAs were in the alert threshold

Media messages have been developed and disseminated via conventional and social media