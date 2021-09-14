NCDC Measles Situation Report, Serial Number 08, Data as at August 31st 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

▪ In August, 2021:

‒ A total of 189 suspected cases were reported from 22 states ‒ Ekiti (30), Lagos (20), Oyo (17), Ondo (17), Ebonyi (13), Kwara (13) & Osun (13) with 123 cases accounted for 65.1% of the 189 suspected cases reported in August ‒ Of the suspected cases reported, 30 (15.9%) were confirmed (27 lab confirmed & 3 clinically compatible), 155 (82.0%) were discarded and 4 (2.1%) are pending classification ‒ A total of 27 LGAs reported at least 1 confirmed case ‒ No death was recorded among confirmed cases

▪ From January – August, 2021: ‒ Borno (5,614), Ekiti (408) and Oyo (328) accounted for 62.8% of the 10,106 suspected cases reported ‒ Of the suspected cases reported, 6,718 (66.5%) were confirmed (1,065 lab confirmed 2,734 epi-linked and 2,919 clinically compatible), 3,272 (32.4%) were discarded and 116 (1.2%) are pending classification ‒ The age group 9 - 59 months accounted for 5,048 (75.1%) of all confirmed cases ‒ A total of 87 deaths (CFR = 1.3%) were recorded among confirmed cases ‒ Up to 5,637 (83.9%) of the confirmed cases did not received any dose of measles vaccination (“zero dose”)

▪ Measles outbreaks as at August 31st 2021: ‒ In August 2021, five LGAs across four states (Kwara-2;

Katsina-1; Ondo-1; Nasarawa-1) recorded an outbreak of measles ‒ Cummulatively, a total of 110 LGAs across 29 states and FCT have recorded at least one measles outbreak this year