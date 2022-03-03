Nigeria
NCDC Measles Situation Report, Serial Number 01, Data as at January 31st 2022
Attachments
HIGHLIGHTS
▪ In January 2022:
Borno (166), Jigawa (94), Katsina (88), Kebbi (70), Kwara (43) and Anambra (40) accounted for 55.2% of the 908 suspected cases reported in January
Of the 908 suspected cases reported, 254 (28.0%) were confirmed (88 lab confirmed & 166 clinically compatible), 148 (16.3%) were discarded and 506 (55.7%) are pending classification
A total of 54 LGAs across 16 states reported at least one confirmed case
The age group 9 - 59 months accounted for 180 (70.9%) of all confirmed cases
Up to 149 (58.7%) of the confirmed cases have not received a dose of measles vaccine (“zero dose”)
No death was recorded among the confirmed cases
▪ Measles outbreaks as at January 31st 2022:
In January 2022, 13 LGAs across 8 states recorded an outbreak of measles (Jigawa – 3; Katsina – 3; Rivers – 2; Enugu – 1; Anambra – 1; Delta – 1; Osun – 1 Sokoto – 1;)
There is an ongoing outbreak of suspected measles cases in Zamfara State but this is awaiting confirmation due to the stock out of measles testing reagents in-country