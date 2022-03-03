NCDC Measles Situation Report, Serial Number 01, Data as at January 31st 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

▪ In January 2022:

Borno (166), Jigawa (94), Katsina (88), Kebbi (70), Kwara (43) and Anambra (40) accounted for 55.2% of the 908 suspected cases reported in January

Of the 908 suspected cases reported, 254 (28.0%) were confirmed (88 lab confirmed & 166 clinically compatible), 148 (16.3%) were discarded and 506 (55.7%) are pending classification

A total of 54 LGAs across 16 states reported at least one confirmed case

The age group 9 - 59 months accounted for 180 (70.9%) of all confirmed cases

Up to 149 (58.7%) of the confirmed cases have not received a dose of measles vaccine (“zero dose”)