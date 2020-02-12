NCDC measles monthly situation report in Nigeria, 1st – 31st January, 2020

Highlights

• The National Measles Technical Working Group (TWG) is monitoring surveillance data across all states

• In this reporting month, 1st – 31st January 2020:

o 1,618 suspected cases of measles were recorded in 36 states and FCT with 5 deaths (CFR=0.3%) o Katsina (356), Sokoto (324), Borno (165), Bauchi (91) and Yobe (88) states account for 62.3% of the cases reported in January 2020

o A total of 72 LGAs across 20 states had ≥5 suspected cases

• Out of 720 suspected cases with samples collected and tested 303 (42.1%) were IgM positive for Measles (Laboratory confirmed) while 407(56.5%) were IgM Negative (discarded) o A total of 40 LGAs across 18 states had ≥3 confirmed measles cases (outbreak)

o Katsina (10 LGAs), Kebbi (5 LGAs), Niger (3 LGAs), Jigawa (3 LGAs) Kaduna (3 LGAs), Adamawa (2 LGAs) Sokoto(2) and Osun(2) while, Gombe, Nasarawa, Plateau, Taraba, Zamfara, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Ekiti, Borno and Oyo states have one LGA each

• Ongoing public sensitization and intensification of routine immunization in affected states