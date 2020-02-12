12 Feb 2020

NCDC measles monthly situation report in Nigeria, 1st – 31st January, 2020

Report
from Government of Nigeria
Published on 31 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (639.51 KB)

Highlights

• The National Measles Technical Working Group (TWG) is monitoring surveillance data across all states

• In this reporting month, 1st – 31st January 2020:
o 1,618 suspected cases of measles were recorded in 36 states and FCT with 5 deaths (CFR=0.3%) o Katsina (356), Sokoto (324), Borno (165), Bauchi (91) and Yobe (88) states account for 62.3% of the cases reported in January 2020
o A total of 72 LGAs across 20 states had ≥5 suspected cases

• Out of 720 suspected cases with samples collected and tested 303 (42.1%) were IgM positive for Measles (Laboratory confirmed) while 407(56.5%) were IgM Negative (discarded) o A total of 40 LGAs across 18 states had ≥3 confirmed measles cases (outbreak)
o Katsina (10 LGAs), Kebbi (5 LGAs), Niger (3 LGAs), Jigawa (3 LGAs) Kaduna (3 LGAs), Adamawa (2 LGAs) Sokoto(2) and Osun(2) while, Gombe, Nasarawa, Plateau, Taraba, Zamfara, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Ekiti, Borno and Oyo states have one LGA each

• Ongoing public sensitization and intensification of routine immunization in affected states

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.