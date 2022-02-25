NCDC Lassa fever Situation Report Epi Week 7: 14 – 20 February, 2022

Highlights

• In week 7, the number of new confirmed cases increased from 77 in week 6, 2022 to 91 cases. These were reported from Ondo, Edo, Bauchi, Ebonyi, Kogi, Taraba, Enugu, Benue, Gombe, Nasarawa, and Delta States (Table 3)

• Cumulatively from week 1 to week 7, 2022, 86 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 19.1% which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2021 (27.5%)

• In total for 2022, 21 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 74 Local Government Areas (Figure 2 and 3)

• Of all confirmed cases, 73% are from Ondo (32%), Edo (23%) and Bauchi (18%) States.

• The predominant age-group affected is 21-30 years (Range: 1 to 80 years, Median Age: 30 years). The male to female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.8 (Figure 4)

• The number of suspected cases has increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2021 • Two (2) new Healthcare workers affected from Ondo and Bauchi States in the reporting week 7 • National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Emergency Coordination Centre (EOC) activated to coordinate response activities at all levels