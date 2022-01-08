NCDC Lassa fever Situation Report Epi Week 52: 27 December 2021 - 2 January 2022

Highlights

In week 52, the number of new confirmed cases decreased from 29 in week 51, 2021 to 28 cases. These were reported from Ondo, Edo, Bauchi, Kaduna and Taraba States and the FCT (Table 3)

Cumulatively from week 1 to week 52, 2021, 102 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 20.0% which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2020 (20.7%)

In total for 2021, 17 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 68 Local Government Areas (Figure 2 and 3)

Of all confirmed cases, 84% are from Edo (42%), Ondo (34%) and Bauchi (8%) States.

The predominant age-group affected is 21-30 years (Range: <1 to 70 years, Median Age: 29 years). The male to female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.9 (Figure 4)

The number of suspected cases has decreased compared to that reported for the same period in 2020

No new Healthcare workers affected in the reporting week 52