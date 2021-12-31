NCDC Lassa fever Situation Report Epi Week 51:20–26 December 2021

Highlights

• In week 51, the number of new confirmed cases increased from 10 in week 50, 2021 to 29 cases. These were reported from Bauchi, Edo, Ondo and Plateau States (Table 3)

• Cumulatively from week 1 to week 51, 2021, 99 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 20.5% which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2020 (20.6%)

• In total for 2021,17 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 67 Local Government Areas (Figure 2 and 3)

• Of all confirmed cases, 83% are from Edo I(42%), Ondo (34%) and Bauchi (7%) States.

• The predominant age-group affected is 21-30 years (Range: <I to 70 years, Median Age: 29 years). The male to female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.9 (Figure 4)

• The number of suspected cases has decreased compared to that reported for the same period in 2020

• No new Healthcare workers affected in the reporting week 50

• National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Technical Working Group (TWG) continues to coordinate the response activities at all levels