NCDC Lassa fever Situation Report Epi Week 50: 13 - 19 December 2021

Highlights

In week 50, the number of new confirmed cases is the same as reported in week 49, 2021 (10 cases). These were reported from Ondo, Bauchi, Edo and Ebonyi States (Table 3)

Cumulatively from week 1 to week 50, 2021, 92 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 20.3% which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2020 (20.7%)

Intotal for 2021, 17 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 66 Local Government Areas (Figure 2 and 3)

Of all confirmed cases, 83% are from Edo (43%), Ondo (35%) and Taraba (5%) States.

The predominant age-group affected is 21-30 years (Range: <1 to 70 years, Median Age: 29 years). The male to female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.9 (Figure 4)

The number of suspected cases has decreased compared to that reported for the same period in 2020

Two new Healthcare workers affected in the reporting week 50