NCDC Lassa fever Situation Report Epi Week 5: 31January – 6 February, 2022

Highlights

In week 5, the number of new confirmed cases increased from 42 in week 4, 2022 to 58 cases. These were reported from Ondo, Edo, Oyo, Bauchi, Taraba, Enugu, Ebonyi, Nasarawa and Anambra States (Table 3)

Cumulatively from week 1 to week 5, 2022, 48 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 16.3% which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2021 (18.2%)

Intotal for 2022, 17 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 59 Local Government Areas (Figure 2 and 3)

Ofall confirmed cases, 75% are from Ondo (32%), Edo (24%) and Bauchi (19%) States.

The predominant age-group affected is 21-30 years (Range: 1 to 80 years, Median Age: 30 years). The male to female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.8 (Figure 4)

The number of suspected cases has increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2021

Three (3) new Healthcare workers affected from Ondo and Ebonyi States in the reporting week 5