Nigeria
NCDC Lassa fever Situation Report Epi Week 48: 29 November - 5 December 2021
Attachments
Highlights
In week 48, the number of new confirmed cases increased from 3 in week 47, 2021 to 4 cases. These were reported from Edo, Ondo, Kaduna and Bauchi States (Table 3)
Cumulatively from week 1 to week 48, 2021, 80 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 18.4% which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2020 (20.7%)
In total for 2021, 16 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 63 Local Government Areas (Figure 2 and 3)
Of all confirmed cases, 84% are from Edo (44%), Ondo (35%) and Taraba (5%) States.
The predominant age-group affected is 21-30 years (Range: <1 to 70 years, Median Age: 29 years). The male to female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.8 (Figure 4)
The number of suspected cases has decreased compared to that reported for the same period in 2020
No new Healthcare worker affected in the reporting week 48
National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Technical Working Group (TWG) continues to coordinate the response activities at all levels