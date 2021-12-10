NCDC Lassa fever Situation Report Epi Week 48: 29 November - 5 December 2021

Highlights

In week 48, the number of new confirmed cases increased from 3 in week 47, 2021 to 4 cases. These were reported from Edo, Ondo, Kaduna and Bauchi States (Table 3)

Cumulatively from week 1 to week 48, 2021, 80 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 18.4% which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2020 (20.7%)

In total for 2021, 16 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 63 Local Government Areas (Figure 2 and 3)

Of all confirmed cases, 84% are from Edo (44%), Ondo (35%) and Taraba (5%) States.

The predominant age-group affected is 21-30 years (Range: <1 to 70 years, Median Age: 29 years). The male to female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.8 (Figure 4)

The number of suspected cases has decreased compared to that reported for the same period in 2020

No new Healthcare worker affected in the reporting week 48