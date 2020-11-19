NCDC Lassa fever Situation Report Epi Week 45: 2 – 8 November 2020

Highlights

In week 45, the number of new confirmed cases decreased from 11 in week 44, 2020 to 5 cases. These were reported from 2 States (Ondo and Edo) (Table 3).

Cumulatively from week 1 to week 45, 2020, 234 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 20.6% which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2019 (20.9%).

In total for 2020, 27 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 130 Local Government Areas (Figure 2 and 3).

Of all confirmed cases, 74% are from Ondo (35%), Edo (32%) and Ebonyi (7%) States.

The predominant age-group affected is 21-30 years (Range: <1 to 99 years, Median Age: 30 years). The male to female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.9 (Figure 4).

The number of suspected cases has significantly increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2019.

No new Healthcare worker was affected in the reporting week 45.

Lassa fever outbreak emergency phase declared over on the 28th of April 2020 based on composite indicators national threshold.