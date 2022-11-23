NCDC Lassa fever Situation Report Epi Week 44: 31 October – 6 November 2022

Highlights

• In week 44, the number of new confirmed cases increased from 10 in week 43, 2022 to 17 cases. These were reported from Ondo, Edo, Benue, Kogi and Oyo States (Table 3)

• Cumulatively from week 1 to week 44, 2022, 177 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 18.2% which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2021 (21.7%)

• In total for 2022, 26 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 106 Local Government Areas (Figures 2 and 3)

• Of all confirmed cases, 71% are from Ondo (33%), Edo (25%), and Bauchi (13%) States.

• The predominant age group affected is 21-30 years (Range: 0 to 90 years, Median Age: 30 years). The male-to-female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.8 (Figure 4)

• The number of suspected cases has increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2021

• No new Healthcare worker was affected in the reporting week 44

• National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Technical Working Group (TWG) continues to coordinate the response activities at all levels