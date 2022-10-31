NCDC Lassa fever Situation Report Epi Week 42: 17 – 23 October 2022

Highlights

In week 42, the number of new confirmed cases increased from4 in week41, 2022to7 cases. These were reported from Ondo, Edo Ebonyi and Cross River States(Table3) Cumulatively from week 1 to week 42, 2022, 173 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 18.2% which is lower than the CFR for the sameperiodin2021 (22.2%)

In total for 2022, 26 States have recorded at least one confirmed caseacross105Local Government Areas (Figures 2 and 3)  Of all confirmed cases, 71% are from Ondo (33%), Edo (25%), and Bauchi (13%) States.

The predominant age group affected is 21-30 years (Range: 0 to 90 years, MedianAge:30 years). The male-to-female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.8 (Figure 4)  The number of suspected cases has increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2021

No new Healthcare worker was affected in the reporting week 42