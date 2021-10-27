NCDC Lassa fever Situation Report Epi Week 41: 11-17 October 2021

Highlights

 In week 41, the number of new confirmed cases decreased from 4 in week 40, 2021 to 7 case. These were reported from Ondo, Edo and Benue States (Table3)

 Cumulatively from week 1 to week 41, 2021, 79 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 20.1% which is lowert han the CFR for the same period in 2020 (20.7%)

 In total for 2021, 14 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 60 Local Government Areas (Figure 2 and 3)

 Of all confirmed cases, 85% are from Edo (45%), Ondo (35%) and Taraba (5%) States.

 The predominant age-group affected is 21-30 years (Range: <1 to 70 years, Median Age: 29years). The male to female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.8 (Figure 4)

 The number of suspected cases has decreased compared to that reported for the same period in 2020

No new Health care worker affected in the reporting week 41

 National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Technical Working Group (TWG) continues to coordinate the response activities at all levels.