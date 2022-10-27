NCDC Lassa fever Situation Report Epi Week 41: 10 – 16 October 2022

Highlights

• In week 41, the number of new confirmed cases is the same as reported in week 40, 2022 to 4 cases. These were reported from Ondo and Edo States (Table 3)

• Cumulatively from week 1 to week 41, 2022, 173 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 18.4% which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2021 (22.6%)

• In total for 2022, 26 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 105 Local Government Areas (Figures 2 and 3)

• Of all confirmed cases, 72% are from Ondo (33%), Edo (26%), and Bauchi (13%) States.

• The predominant age group affected is 21-30 years (Range: 0 to 90 years, Median Age: 30 years). The male-to-female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.8 (Figure 4)

• The number of suspected cases has increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2021

• No new Healthcare worker was affected in the reporting week 41

• National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Technical Working Group (TWG) continues to coordinate the response activities at all levels