NCDC Lassa fever Situation Report Epi Week 39: 27 September - 3 October 2021

Highlights

• In week 39, the number of new confirmed cases decreased from 9 in week 38, 2021 to 3 cases. These were reported from Ondo and Edo States (Table 3)

• Cumulatively from week 1 to week 39, 2021, 77 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 20.2% which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2020 (20.7%)

• In total for 2021, 14 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 60 Local Government Areas (Figure 2 and 3)

• Of all confirmed cases, 84% are from Edo (45%), Ondo (34%) and Taraba (5%) States.

• The predominant age-group affected is 21-30 years (Range: <1 to 70 years, Median Age: 29 years). The male to female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.8 (Figure 4)

• The number of suspected cases has decreased compared to that reported for the same period in 2020

• No new Healthcare worker affected in the reporting week 39 • National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Technical Working Group (TWG) continues to coordinate the response activities at all levels