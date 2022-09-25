NCDC Lassa fever Situation Report Epi Week 37: 12 – 18 September 2022

Highlights

• In week 37, the number of new confirmed cases decreased from 8 in week 36, 2022 to 6 cases. These were reported from Ondo and Bauchi States (Table 3)

• Cumulatively from week 1 to week 37, 2022, 171 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 18.5% which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2021 (23.2%)

• In total for 2022, 25 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 102 Local Government Areas (Figures 2 and 3)

• Of all confirmed cases, 71% are from Ondo (32%), Edo (26%), and Bauchi (13%) States.

• The predominant age group affected is 21-30 years (Range: 0 to 90 years, Median Age: 30 years). The male-to-female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.8 (Figure 4)

• The number of suspected cases has increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2021

• No new Healthcare worker affected in the reporting week 37

• National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Technical Working Group (TWG) continues to coordinate the response activities at all levels