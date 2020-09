In week 36, the number of new confirmed cases increased from 2 in week 35, 2020 to 4 cases. These were reported from 3 States (Edo, Ondo and Kogi) (Table3).

Cumulatively from week 1 to week 36,2020, 225 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate(CFR) of 20.9% which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2019(21.4%).