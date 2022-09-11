NCDC Lassa fever Situation Report Epi Week 35: 29 August – 4 September 2022

Highlights
In week 35, the number of new confirmed cases increased from 5 in week 34, 2022 to 10 cases. These were reported from Ondo, Edo and Nasarawa States (Table3)
Cumulatively from week 1 to week 35, 2022, 170 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 18.7% which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2021 (22.7%)
In total for 2022, 25 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 101 Local Government Areas (Figures 2 and 3)
Of all confirmed cases, 70% are from Ondo (31%), Edo (26%), and Bauchi (13%) States.
The predominant age group affected is 21-30 years (Range: 0 to 90 years, Median Age: 30 years). The male-to-female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.8 (Figure 4) The number of suspected cases has increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2021
No new Healthcare worker affected in the reporting week 35
National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Technical Working Group(TWG)continues to coordinate the response activities at all levels