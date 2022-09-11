NCDC Lassa fever Situation Report Epi Week 35: 29 August – 4 September 2022

Highlights

 In week 35, the number of new confirmed cases increased from 5 in week 34, 2022 to 10 cases. These were reported from Ondo, Edo and Nasarawa States (Table3)

 Cumulatively from week 1 to week 35, 2022, 170 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 18.7% which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2021 (22.7%)

 In total for 2022, 25 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 101 Local Government Areas (Figures 2 and 3)

 Of all confirmed cases, 70% are from Ondo (31%), Edo (26%), and Bauchi (13%) States.

 The predominant age group affected is 21-30 years (Range: 0 to 90 years, Median Age: 30 years). The male-to-female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.8 (Figure 4)  The number of suspected cases has increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2021

 No new Healthcare worker affected in the reporting week 35

 National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Technical Working Group(TWG)continues to coordinate the response activities at all levels