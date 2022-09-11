NCDC Lassa fever Situation Report Epi Week 34: 22 - 28 August 2022

Highlights

 In week 34, the number of new confirmed cases decreased from 6 in week 34, 2022 to 5 cases. These were reported from Ondo and Edo States (Table 3)

 Cumulatively from week 1 to week 34, 2022, 169 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 18.8% which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2021 (22.7%)

 In total for 2022, 25 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 101 Local Government Areas (Figures 2 and 3)

 Of all confirmed cases, 70% are from Ondo (31%), Edo (26%), and Bauchi (13%) States

. The predominant age group affected is 21-30 years (Range: 0 to 90 years, MedianAge:30 years). The male-to-female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.8 (Figure 4)

 The number of suspected cases has increased compared to that reportedforthesame period in 2021  No new Healthcare worker affected in the reporting week 34  National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Technical Working Group(TWG)continues to coordinate the response activities at all levels