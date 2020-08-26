NCDC Lassa fever Situation Report Epi Week 33: 10 - 16 August 2020

Highlights

• In week 33, the number of new confirmed cases decreased from 6 in week 32, 2020 to 1 case. These was reported from Edo State (Table 3).

• Cumulatively from week 1 to week 33, 2020, 222 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 20.9% which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2019 (22.0%).

• In total for 2020, 27 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 129 Local Government Areas (Figure 2 and 3).

• Of all confirmed cases, 73% are from 0 ndo (34%), Edo (32%) and Ebonyi (7%) States.

• The predominant age-group affected is 21-30 years (Range: <1 to 89 years, Median Age: 31 years). The male to female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.9 (Figure 4).

• The number of suspected cases has significantly increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2019.

• No new Healthcare worker was affected in the reporting week 33.

• Lassa fever outbreak emergency phase declared over on the 28th of April 2020 based on composite indicators national threshold.