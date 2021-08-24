Nigeria
NCDC Lassa fever Situation Report Epi Week 32: 9 – 15 August 2021
Highlights
In week 32, the number of new confirmed cases is same as in week 31, 2021 with 4 cases. These were reported from Ondo, Edo and Enugu States (Table 3)
Cumulatively from week 1 to week 32, 2021, 73 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 20.6% which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2020 (20.8%)
In total for 2021, 14 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 60 Local Government Areas (Figure 2 and 3)
Of all confirmed cases, 83% are from Edo (45%), Ondo (33%) and Taraba (5%) States.
The predominant age-group affected is 21-30 years (Range: <1 to 70 years, Median Age: 29 years). The male to female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.8 (Figure 4)
The number of suspected cases has decreased compared to that reported for the same period in 2020
No new Healthcare worker affected in the reporting week 32
National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Technical Working Group (TWG) continues to coordinate the response activities at all levels