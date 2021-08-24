NCDC Lassa fever Situation Report Epi Week 32: 9 – 15 August 2021

Highlights

In week 32, the number of new confirmed cases is same as in week 31, 2021 with 4 cases. These were reported from Ondo, Edo and Enugu States (Table 3)

Cumulatively from week 1 to week 32, 2021, 73 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 20.6% which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2020 (20.8%)

In total for 2021, 14 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 60 Local Government Areas (Figure 2 and 3)

Of all confirmed cases, 83% are from Edo (45%), Ondo (33%) and Taraba (5%) States.

The predominant age-group affected is 21-30 years (Range: <1 to 70 years, Median Age: 29 years). The male to female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.8 (Figure 4)

The number of suspected cases has decreased compared to that reported for the same period in 2020

No new Healthcare worker affected in the reporting week 32