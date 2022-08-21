NCDC Lassa fever Situation Report Epi Week 32: 8 – 14 August 2022

Highlights

In week 32, the number of new confirmed cases decreased from 13 in week 31, 2022 to 9 cases. These were reported from Ondo, Edo, and Enugu States (Table 3)

Cumulatively from week 1 to week 32, 2022, 168 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 18.9% which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2021 (23.4%)

In total for 2022, 25 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 101 Local Government Areas (Figures 2 and 3)

Of all confirmed cases, 70% are from Ondo (31%), Edo (26%), and Bauchi (13%) States.

The predominant age group affected is 21-30 years (Range: 0 to 90 years, Median Age: 30 years). The male-to-female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.8 (Figure 4)

The number of suspected cases has increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2021

No new Healthcare worker affected in the reporting week 32