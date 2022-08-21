NCDC Lassa fever Situation Report Epi Week 32: 8 – 14 August 2022

Highlights
In week 32, the number of new confirmed cases decreased from 13 in week 31, 2022 to 9 cases. These were reported from Ondo, Edo, and Enugu States (Table 3)
Cumulatively from week 1 to week 32, 2022, 168 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 18.9% which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2021 (23.4%)
In total for 2022, 25 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 101 Local Government Areas (Figures 2 and 3)
Of all confirmed cases, 70% are from Ondo (31%), Edo (26%), and Bauchi (13%) States.
The predominant age group affected is 21-30 years (Range: 0 to 90 years, Median Age: 30 years). The male-to-female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.8 (Figure 4)
The number of suspected cases has increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2021
No new Healthcare worker affected in the reporting week 32
National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Technical Working Group (TWG) continues to coordinate the response activities at all levels