Nigeria

NCDC Lassa fever Situation Report Epi Week 30: 25 – 31 July 2022

Highlights

  • In week 30, the number of new confirmed cases is the same as reportedinweek29, 2022, with 10 cases. These were reported from Ondo, Edo and Bauchi States(Table3)

  • Cumulatively from week 1 to week 30, 2022, 164 deaths have been reportedwithacase fatality rate (CFR) of 18.9% which is lower than the CFR for the sameperiodin2021 (22.8%)

  • In total for 2022, 24 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across99LocalGovernment Areas (Figures 2 and 3)

  • Of all confirmed cases, 70% are from Ondo (30%), Edo (26%), and Bauchi (14%) States.

  • The predominant age group affected is 21-30 years (Range: 0 to 90 years, MedianAge:30 years). The male-to-female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.8 (Figure 4)

  • The number of suspected cases has increased compared to that reportedforthesame period in 2021

  • No new Healthcare worker affected in the reporting week 30

  • National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Technical Working Group(TWG)continues to coordinate the response activities at all levels

