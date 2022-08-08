NCDC Lassa fever Situation Report Epi Week 30: 25 – 31 July 2022

Highlights

In week 30, the number of new confirmed cases is the same as reportedinweek29, 2022, with 10 cases. These were reported from Ondo, Edo and Bauchi States(Table3)

Cumulatively from week 1 to week 30, 2022, 164 deaths have been reportedwithacase fatality rate (CFR) of 18.9% which is lower than the CFR for the sameperiodin2021 (22.8%)

In total for 2022, 24 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across99LocalGovernment Areas (Figures 2 and 3)

Of all confirmed cases, 70% are from Ondo (30%), Edo (26%), and Bauchi (14%) States.

The predominant age group affected is 21-30 years (Range: 0 to 90 years, MedianAge:30 years). The male-to-female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.8 (Figure 4)

The number of suspected cases has increased compared to that reportedforthesame period in 2021

No new Healthcare worker affected in the reporting week 30