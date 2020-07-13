Nigeria

NCDC Lassa fever Situation Report Epi Week 27: 29 June – 05 July 2020

Highlights

  • In week 27, the number of new confirmed cases decreased from 4 in week 26, 2020 to 3 cases. These were reported from 2 States (Ondo and Edo) (Table 3).

  • Cumulatively from week 1 to week 27, 2020, 218 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 20.9% which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2019 (22.6%).

  • In total for 2020, 27 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 129 Local Government Areas (Figure 2 and 3).

  • Of all confirmed cases, 72% are from Ondo (33%), Edo (32%) and Ebonyi (7%) States.

  • The predominant age-group affected is 21-30 years (Range: <1 to 78 years, Median Age: 33 years). The male to female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:1.2 (Figure 4).

  • The number of suspected cases has significantly increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2019.

  • No new Healthcare worker was affected in the reporting week 27.

  • Lassa fever outbreak emergency phase declared over on the 28th of April 2020 based on composite indicators national threshold.

  • National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Technical Working Group (TWG) continues to coordinate the response activities at all levels.

