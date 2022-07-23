NCDC Lassa fever Situation Report Epi Week 26: 27 June - 3 July 2022

Highlights
- In week 26, the number of new confirmed cases decreased from 10 in week 25, 2022 to 9 cases. These were reported from Ondo, Edo, and Benue States (Table 3)
- Cumulatively from week 1 to week 26, 2022, 160 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 19.3% which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2021 (20.0%)
- In total for 2022, 24 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 98 Local Government Areas (Figures 2 and 3)
- Of all confirmed cases, 68% are from Ondo (29%), Edo (25%), and Bauchi (14%) States.
- The predominant age group affected is 21-30 years (Range: 1 to 90 years, Median Age: 30 years). The male-to-female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.8 (Figure 4)
- The number of suspected cases has increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2021
- No new Healthcare worker affected in the reporting week 26
- National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Technical Working Group (TWG) continues to coordinate the response activities at all levels