NCDC Lassa fever Situation Report Epi Week 25: 20 - 26 June, 2022

Highlights
- In week 25, the number of new confirmed cases increased from 8 in week 24, 2022 to 10 cases. These were reported from Ondo and Edo States (Table 3)
- Cumulatively from week 1 to week 25, 2022, 159 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 19.4% which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2021 (20.8%)
- In total for 2022, 24 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 98 Local Government Areas (Figure 2 and 3)
- Of all confirmed cases, 68% are from Ondo (29%), Edo (25%) and Bauchi (14%) States.
- The predominant age-group affected is 21-30 years (Range: 1 to 90 years, Median Age: 30 years). The male to female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.8 (Figure 4)
- The number of suspected cases has increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2021
- One new Healthcare worker affected in the reporting week 25 from Ondo state
- National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Technical Working Group (TWG) continues to coordinate the response activities at all levels