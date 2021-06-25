NCDC Lassa fever Situation Report Epi Week 24: 14 - 20 June 2021

Highlights

• In week 24, the number of new confirmed cases increased from 4 in week 23, 2021 to 6 cases. These were reported from Edo and Ondo States (Table 3)

• Cumulatively from week 1 to week 24, 2021, 62 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 20.5% which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2020 (20.8%)

• In total for 2021, 14 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 58 Local Government Areas (Figure 2 and 3)

• Of all confirmed cases, 80% are from Edo (44%), Ondo (30%) and Taraba (6%) States.

• The predominant age-group affected is 21-30 years (Range: <1 to 70 years, Median Age: 29 years). The male to female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.8 (Figure 4)

• The number of suspected cases has decreased compared to that reported for the same period in 2020

• No new Healthcare worker affected in the reporting week 24

• National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Technical Working Group (TWG) continues to coordinate the response activities at all levels