NCDC Lassa fever Situation Report Epi Week 24: 13 - 19 June, 2022

Highlights

In week 24, the number of new confirmed cases increased from 7 in week 23, 2022 to 8 cases. These were reported from Ondo, Edo and Plateau States (Table 3)

Cumulatively from week 1 to week 24, 2022, 158 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 19.8% which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2021 (20.5%)

In total for 2022, 24 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 99 Local Government Areas (Figure 2 and 3)

Of all confirmed cases, 68% are from Ondo (29%), Edo (25%) and Bauchi (14%) States.

The predominant age-group affected is 21-30 years (Range: 1 to 90 years, Median Age: 30 years). The male to female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.9 (Figure 4)

The number of suspected cases has increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2021

No new Healthcare worker affected in the reporting week 24