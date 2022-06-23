NCDC Lassa fever Situation Report Epi Week 23: 6 – 12 June, 2022

Highlights

• In week 23, the number of new confirmed cases is the same as reported in week 22, 7 cases. These were reported from Edo, Ondo and Kogi States

• Cumulatively from week 1 to week 23, 2022, 155 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 19.6% which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2021 (20.3%)

• In total for 2022, 24 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 98 Local Government Areas (Figure 2 and 3)

• Of all confirmed cases, 68% are from Ondo (28%), Edo (25%) and Bauchi (15%) States.

• The predominant age-group affected is 21-30 years (Range: 1 to 90 years, Median Age: 30 years). The male to female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.9

• The number of suspected cases has increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2021 • No new Healthcare worker affected in the reporting week 23

• National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Technical Working Group (TWG) continues to coordinate the response activities at all levels