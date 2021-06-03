NCDC Lassa fever Situation Report Epi Week 21:24–30 May 2021

Highlights

• In week 21, the number of new confirmed cases decreased from 8 in week 20, 2021 to 5 cases. These was reported from Edo State (Table 3)

• Cumulatively from week 1 to week 21, 2021, 58 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 20.3% which is higher than the CFR for the same period in 2020 (19.4%)

• In total for 2021, 14 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 57 Local Government Areas (Figure 2 and 3)

• Of all confirmed cases, 79% are from Edo (44%), Ondo (29%) and Taraba (6%) States.

• The predominant age-group affected is 21-30 years (Range: <1 to 70 years, Median Age: 28.5 years). The male to female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.8 (Figure 4)

• The number of suspected cases has decreased compared to that reported for the same period in 2020 • No new Healthcare worker affected in the reporting week 21

• National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Technical Working Group (TWG) continues to coordinate the response activities at all levels