NCDC Lassa fever Situation Report Epi Week 2:10 – 16 January, 2022

Highlights

• In week 2, the number of new confirmed cases is same as reported in week 1, 2022 with 48 cases. These were reported from Edo, Ondo, Bauchi, Benue, Kogi, Oyo, Taraba, and Ebonyi States (Table 3)

• Cumulatively from week 1 to week 2, 2022, 11 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 11.5% which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2021 (17.4%)

• In total for 2022, 11 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 27 Local Government Areas (Figure 2 and 3) • Of all confirmed cases, 74% are from Edo (31%) Bauchi (22%) and Ondo (21%) States.

• The predominant age-group affected is 21-40 years (Range: 3 to 72 years, Median Age: 30 years). The male to female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.8 (Figure 4)

• The number of suspected cases has increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2021 • Three new Healthcare worker affected from Edo State in the reporting week 2

• National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Technical Working Group (TWG) continues to coordinate the response activities at all levels