Nigeria
NCDC Lassa fever Situation Report Epi Week 20: 17 – 23 May 2021
Attachments
Highlights
In week 20, the number of new confirmed cases increased from 1 in week 19, 2021 to 8 cases. These were reported from Ondo and Edo States (Table 3)
Cumulatively from week 1 to week 20, 2021, 58 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 20.6% which is higher than the CFR for the same period in 2020 (19.3%)
Intotal for 2021, 14 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 57 Local Government Areas (Figure 2 and 3)
Ofall confirmed cases, 79% are from Edo (43%), Ondo (30%) and Taraba (6%) States.
The predominant age-group affected is 21-30 years (Range: <1 to 70 years, Median Age: 30 years). The male to female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.8 (Figure 4)
The number of suspected cases has decreased compared to that reported for the same period in 2020
No new Healthcare worker affected in the reporting week 20
National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Technical Working Group (TWG) continues to coordinate the response activities at all levels