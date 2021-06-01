NCDC Lassa fever Situation Report Epi Week 20: 17 – 23 May 2021

Highlights

In week 20, the number of new confirmed cases increased from 1 in week 19, 2021 to 8 cases. These were reported from Ondo and Edo States (Table 3)

Cumulatively from week 1 to week 20, 2021, 58 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 20.6% which is higher than the CFR for the same period in 2020 (19.3%)

Intotal for 2021, 14 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 57 Local Government Areas (Figure 2 and 3)

Ofall confirmed cases, 79% are from Edo (43%), Ondo (30%) and Taraba (6%) States.

The predominant age-group affected is 21-30 years (Range: <1 to 70 years, Median Age: 30 years). The male to female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.8 (Figure 4)

The number of suspected cases has decreased compared to that reported for the same period in 2020

No new Healthcare worker affected in the reporting week 20