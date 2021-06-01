Nigeria
NCDC Lassa fever Situation Report Epi Week 19: 10–16 May 2021
Attachments
Highlights
In week 19, the number of new confirmed cases decreased from 10 in week 18, 2021 to 1 case. These was reported from Ondo State (Table 3)
Cumulatively from week 1 to week 19, 2021, 58 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 21.2% which is higher than the CFR for the same period in 2020 (19.2%)
Intotal for 2021, 14 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 57 Local Government Areas (Figure 2 and 3)
Ofall confirmed cases, 78% are from Edo (42%), Ondo (29%) and Taraba (7%) States.
The predominant age-group affected is 21-30 years (Range: <1 to 70 years, Median Age: 30 years). The male to female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.8 (Figure 4)
The number of suspected cases has decreased compared to that reported for the same period in 2020
No new Healthcare worker affected in the reporting week 19
National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Technical Working Group (TWG) continues to coordinate the response activities at all levels