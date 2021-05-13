Nigeria
NCDC Lassa fever Situation Report Epi Week 18: 03 – 09 May 2021
Attachments
Highlights
- In week 18, the number of new confirmed cases increased from 8 in week 17, 2021 to 10 cases. These were reported from 4 States (Ondo, Edo, Ebonyi and Bauchi) (Table3)
- Cumulatively from week 1 to week 18, 2021, 56 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 20.6% which is higher than the CFR for the same period in 2020 (19.3%)
- In total for 2021,14 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 57 Local Government Areas (Figure 2 and 3)