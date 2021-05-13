Nigeria
NCDC Lassa fever Situation Report Epi Week 17: 26 April – 02 May 2021
Highlights
- In week 17, the number of new confirmed cases increased from 7 in week 16, 2021 to 8 cases. These were reported from 4 States (Ondo, Edo, Ebonyi and Benue) (Table 3)
- Cumulatively from week 1 to week 17, 2021, 55 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 21.0% which is higher than the CFR for the same period in 2020 (19.0%)
- In total for 2021, 14 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 56 Local Government Areas (Figure 2 and 3)
- Of all confirmed cases, 79% are from Edo (43%), Ondo (29%) and Taraba (7%) States.
- The predominant age-group affected is 21-30 years (Range: <1 to 70 years, Median Age: 30 years). The male to female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.8 (Figure 4)
- The number of suspected cases has decreased compared to that reported for the same period in 2020
- No new Healthcare worker affected in the reporting week 17
- National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Technical Working Group (TWG) continues to coordinate the response activities at all levels