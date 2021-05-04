NCDC Lassa fever Situation Report Epi Week 16: 19 - 25 April 2021

Highlights

• In week 16, the number of new confirmed cases increased from 6 in week 15, 2021 to 7 cases. These were reported from 4 States (Ondo, Edo, Kogi and Benue) (Table 3)

• Cumulatively from week 1 to week 16, 2021, 52 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 20.5% which is higher than the CFR for the same period in 2020 (19.2%)

• In total for 2021, 14 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 53 Local Government Areas (Figure 2 and 3)

• Of all confirmed cases, 79% are from Edo (43%), Ondo (28%) and Taraba (7%) States.

• The predominant age-group affected is 21-30 years (Range: <1 to 70 years, Median Age: 30 years). The male to female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.8 (Figure 4)

• The number of suspected cases has decreased compared to that reported for the same period in 2020 • One new Healthcare worker affected in the reporting week 16 • National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Technical Working Group (TWG) continues to coordinate the response activities at all levels