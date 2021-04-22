NCDC Lassa fever Situation Report Epi Week 15: 12 – 18 April 2021

Highlights

• In week 15, the number of new confirmed cases decreased from 8 in week 14, 2021 to 6 cases. These were reported from 2 States (Edo and Benue) (Table 3)

• Cumulatively from week 1 to week 15, 2021, 50 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 20.2% which is higher than the CFR for the same period in 2020 (19.3%)

• In total for 2021, 14 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 52 Local Government Areas (Figure 2 and 3)

• Of all confirmed cases, 79% are from Edo (44%), Ondo (28%) and Taraba (7%) States.

• The predominant age-group affected is 21-30 years (Range: <1 to 70 years, Median Age: 30 years). The male to female ratio for confirmed cases is 10: 9 (Figure 4)

• The number of suspected cases has decreased compared to that reported for the same period in 2020 • No new Healthcare worker affected in the reporting week 15 • National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Technical Working Group (TWG) continues to coordinate the response activities at all levels