NCDC Lassa fever Situation Report Epi Week 15: :11 - 17 April, 2022

Highlights

 In week 15, the numberof new confirmed cases decreased from 24 in week 14, 2022 to 18 cases.These were reported from Ondo, Edo, Bauchi,Taraba, Nasarawa,Benue and Kogi States (Table 3)

 Cumulatively from week 1 to week 15, 2022,139 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 19.0% which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2021(20.2%)

In total for 2022, 23 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 94 Local Government Areas (Figure 2 and 3)

Of all confirmed cases, 68% are from Ondo (28%), Edo(24%) and Bauchi (16%) States.

 The predominant age-group affected is 21- 30 years (Range:1 to 80 years, Median Age: 30 years). The male to female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.8 (Figure4)

 The number of suspected cases has increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2021

No new Healthcare worker affected in the reporting week 15

 National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Emergency Coordination Centre (EOC) activated to coordinate response activities at all levels