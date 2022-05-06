Nigeria
NCDC Lassa fever Situation Report Epi Week 15: :11 - 17 April, 2022
Highlights
In week 15, the numberof new confirmed cases decreased from 24 in week 14, 2022 to 18 cases.These were reported from Ondo, Edo, Bauchi,Taraba, Nasarawa,Benue and Kogi States (Table 3)
Cumulatively from week 1 to week 15, 2022,139 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 19.0% which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2021(20.2%)
In total for 2022, 23 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 94 Local Government Areas (Figure 2 and 3)
Of all confirmed cases, 68% are from Ondo (28%), Edo(24%) and Bauchi (16%) States.
The predominant age-group affected is 21- 30 years (Range:1 to 80 years, Median Age: 30 years). The male to female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.8 (Figure4)
The number of suspected cases has increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2021
- No new Healthcare worker affected in the reporting week 15
National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Emergency Coordination Centre (EOC) activated to coordinate response activities at all levels