Nigeria
NCDC Lassa fever Situation Report Epi Week 14:05–11 April 2021
Attachments
Highlights
In week 14,the number of new confirmed cases increased from 3 in week 13,2021 to 8 cases.These were reported from 4 States(Ondo, Edo, Plateau and Bauchi) (Table3)
Cumulatively from week 1 to week 14, 2021, 50 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 20.7% which is higher than the CFR for the same period in 2020 (19.5%)
In total for 2021,14 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 52 Local Government Areas (Figure 2 and 3)
Of all confirmed cases,79% are from Edo (43%),Ondo (29%) and Taraba (7%)States.
The predominant age group affected is 21-30years (Range:<1 to 70 years, Median Age: 30 years).The male to female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.9 (Figure4)
The number of suspected cases has decreased compared to that reported for the same period in 2020
None Health care worker affected in the reporting week 14
National Lassa fever multi-partner,multi-sectoral Technical Working Group(TWG) continues to coordinate the response activities at all levels.