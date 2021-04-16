NCDC Lassa fever Situation Report Epi Week 14:05–11 April 2021

Highlights

In week 14,the number of new confirmed cases increased from 3 in week 13,2021 to 8 cases.These were reported from 4 States(Ondo, Edo, Plateau and Bauchi) (Table3)

Cumulatively from week 1 to week 14, 2021, 50 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 20.7% which is higher than the CFR for the same period in 2020 (19.5%)

In total for 2021,14 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 52 Local Government Areas (Figure 2 and 3)

Of all confirmed cases,79% are from Edo (43%),Ondo (29%) and Taraba (7%)States.

The predominant age group affected is 21-30years (Range:<1 to 70 years, Median Age: 30 years).The male to female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.9 (Figure4)

The number of suspected cases has decreased compared to that reported for the same period in 2020

None Health care worker affected in the reporting week 14