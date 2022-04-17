NCDC Lassa fever Situation Report Epi Week 13: 28 March - 3 April, 2022

Highlights

• In week 13, the number of new confirmed cases decreased from 22 in week 12, 2022 to 10 cases. These were reported from Edo, Bauchi, Kaduna, Ondo, Kogi and Plateau States (Table 3)

• Cumulatively from week 1 to week 13, 2022, 132 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 19.1% which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2021 (21.0%)

• In total for 2022, 23 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 93 Local Government Areas (Figure 2 and 3)

• Of all confirmed cases, 67% are from Ondo (28%), Edo (24%) and Bauchi (15%) States.

• The predominant age-group affected is 21-30 years (Range: 1 to 80 years, Median Age: 30 years). The male to female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.8 (Figure 4)

• The number of suspected cases has increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2021

• No new Healthcare worker affected in the reporting week 13

• National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Emergency Coordination Centre (EOC) activated to coordinate response activities at all levels