NCDC Lassa fever Situation Report Epi Week 12: 21-27 March, 2022

Highlights

In week 12, the number of new confirmed cases decreased from 29 in week 11, 2022 to 22 cases. These were reported from Edo, Kogi, Bauchi, Ondo, Ebonyi, Plateau and Taraba States (Table 3)

Cumulatively from week 1 to week 12, 2022, 127 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 18.6% which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2021 (21.3%)

Intotal for 2022, 23 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 92 Local Government Areas (Figure 2 and 3)

Of all confirmed cases, 67% are from Ondo (28%), Edo (24%) and Bauchi (15%) States.

The predominant age-group affected is 21-30 years (Range: 1 to 80 years, Median Age: 30 years). The male to female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.8 (Figure 4)

The number of suspected cases has increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2021

No new Healthcare worker affected in the reporting week 12