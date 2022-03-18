NCDC Lassa fever Situation Report Epi Week 10: 7 – 13 March, 2022

Highlights

• In week 10, the number of new confirmed cases decreased from 57 in week 9, 2022 to 33 cases. These were reported from Edo, Ondo, Ebonyi, Kogi, Gombe, Nasarawa, Taraba, Bauchi and Kebbi States (Table 3)

• Cumulatively from week 1 to week 10, 2022, 112 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 17.8% which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2021 (22.0%)

• In total for 2022, 23 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 87 Local Government Areas (Figure 2 and 3) • Of all confirmed cases, 70% are from Ondo (30%), Edo (24%) and Bauchi (16%) States.

• The predominant age-group affected is 21-30 years (Range: 1 to 80 years, Median Age: 30 years). The male to female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.8 (Figure 4)

• The number of suspected cases has increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2021

• No new Healthcare workers affected in the reporting week 10

• National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Emergency Coordination Centre (EOC) activated to coordinate response activities at all levels