NCDC Lassa fever Situation Report Epi Week 1: 3-9 January 2022

Highlights

• In week 1, the number of new confirmed cases increased from 28 in week 52, 2021 to 48 cases. These were reported from Bauchi, Edo, Ondo, Benue, Taraba, Kaduna, Plateau, Kogi, Cross River and Ebonyi States (Table 3)

• Cumulatively as of week 1, 2022, 2 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 4.2% which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2021 (22.2%)

• In total for 2022, 10 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 20 Local Government Areas (Figure 2 and 3)

• Of all confirmed cases, 79% are from Bauchi (29%), Edo (27%) and Ondo (23%) States.

• The predominant age-group affected is 31-40 years (Range: 3 to 70 years, Median Age:

31.5 years). The male to female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.9 (Figure 4)

• The number of suspected cases has increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2021

• One new Healthcare worker affected from Benue State in the reporting week 1

• National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Technical Working Group (TWG) continues to coordinate the response activities at all levels