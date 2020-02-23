NCDC Lassa fever Situation Report Epi Week 08: 17 – 23 February 2020

Highlights

 In week 08, the number of new confirmed cases decreased from 115 cases in week 07, 2020 to 102 cases. These were reported from 18 States (Ondo, Ebonyi, Edo, Bauchi, Plateau, Benue, Lagos, Enugu, Gombe, Kaduna, Katsina, Kogi, Sokoto, Taraba, Delta, Rivers, Adamawa and Nasarawa) (Table 3).

Cumulatively from week 1 to week 08, 2020, 118 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 17.1% which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2019 (21.8%).

In total for 2020, 27 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 115 Local Government Areas (Figure 2 and 3).

 Of all confirmed cases, 72% are from Edo (34%), Ondo (32%) and Ebonyi (7%) states.

 The predominant age-group affected is 21-30 years (Range: <1 to 78 years, Median Age: 33 years). The male to female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:1.2 (Figure 4).

 The number of suspected cases has significantly increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2019.

 Four new Health Care Workers were affected in Edo and Ondo states in the reporting week 08.