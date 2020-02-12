NCDC Lassa fever Situation Report Epi Week 06: 03 – 09 February 2020

Highlights

In week 06, the number of new confirmed cases increased from 104 cases in week 05, 2020 to 109 cases. These were reported from 19 states (Ondo, Edo, Ebonyi, Kano, Kogi, Kaduna, Delta, Taraba, Plateau, Bauchi, Enugu, Kebbi, Nasarawa, Rivers, Katsina, Benue, Adamawa, Sokoto and Oyo) (Table 4).

Cumulatively from week 1 to week 06, 2020, 70 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 14.8% which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2019 (18.7%).

In total for 2020, 26 states have recorded at least one confirmed case across 92 Local Government Areas (Figure 2 and 3).

Of all confirmed cases, 74% are from Edo (35%), Ondo (33%) and Ebonyi (6%) states.

The predominant age-group affected is 21-30 years (Range: <1 to 78 years, Median Age: 33 years). The male to female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:1.2 (Figure 4).

The number of suspected cases has significantly increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2019.