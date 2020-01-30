30 Jan 2020

NCDC Lassa fever Situation Report Epi Week 04: 20 – 26 January 2020

Report
from Government of Nigeria
Published on 26 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (937.11 KB)

Highlights

  • In week 04, the number of new confirmed cases has increased from 81 cases in week 3, 2020 to 95 cases. These were reported from 19 states (Ondo, Edo, Ebonyi, Enugu,
    Kano, Borno, Nasarawa, Kogi, Rivers, Abia, Adamawa, Benue, Kaduna, Delta, Taraba,
    Plateau, Bauchi, Osun and Ogun) (Table 3).

  • The number of deaths has increased. The overall case fatality rate (CFR) for 2020 is (15.9%) which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2019 (19.7%) (Table 2).

  • In total for 2020, 19 states have recorded at least one confirmed case across 60 Local Government Areas (Figure 3).

  • Of all confirmed cases, 89% are from Edo (38%), Ondo (38%) and Ebonyi (11%) states.

  • The predominant age-group affected is 11-40 years (Range: >1 to 60 years, Median Age: 33 years). The male to female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:1 (Figure 4).

  • The number of suspected cases has increased but is lower than the numbers reported in 2019.

  • Five Health Care Workers -Kano (3), Taraba (1) and Borno (1) were affected in the reporting week 04

