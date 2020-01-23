NCDC Lassa fever Situation Report Epi Week 03: 13 – 19 January 2020

Highlights

In week 03, the number of new confirmed cases has increased from 64 cases in week 1, 2020 to 81. These were reported from six states (Ondo, Edo, Delta, Taraba, Plateau, and Bauchi) (Table 3).

The number of deaths has decreased. The overall case fatality rate (CFR) for 2020 is (14.7%) which is lower than the CFR for the same period during 2019 (23.4%) (Figure 5).

In total for 2020, nine states have recorded at least one confirmed case across 32 Local Government Areas.

89% of all confirmed cases are from Edo (38%), Ondo (38%) and Ebonyi (11%) states.

The predominant age-group affected is 11-40 years (Range: >11 to 60 years, Median Age: 33 years). The male to female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:1 (Figure 3).

The number of suspected cases has increased but is lower than the numbers reported in 2019.