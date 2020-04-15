NCDC Lassa fever Situation Report Epi 14: 30 March - 5 April 2020

Highlights

In week 14, the number of new confirmed cases decreased from 19 cases in week 13, 2020 to 12 cases. These were reported from 5 States (Edo, Ondo, Ebonyi, Bauchi and Sokoto) (Table 3).

Cumulatively from week 1 to week 14, 2020, 188 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 19.5% which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2019 (22.7%).

In total for 2020, 27 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 126 Local Government Areas (Figure 2 and 3).

Of all confirmed cases, 72% are from Edo (32%), Ondo (32%) and Ebonyi (8%) States.

The predominant age-group affected is 21-30 years (Range: <1 to 78 years, Median Age: 33 years). The male to female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:1.2 (Figure 4).

The number of suspected cases has significantly increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2019.